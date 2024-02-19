The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mary Sue Gregory As A Top Pinnacle Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ENGLEWOOD, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mary Sue Gregory is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to Nonprofit Management and Community Preservation.

Mary Sue Gregory is a distinguished professional with a diverse career spanning nonprofit management, engineering, and civic involvement. Her unwavering dedication to preserving the heritage and culture of the Cades Cove community in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is reflected in her role as the founder of the Cades Cove Preservation Association Inc., a nonprofit organization established in 2001 in Maryville, Tennessee.

Ms. Gregory's visionary leadership has been instrumental in the preservation of the

Cades Cove community's legacy. She has served the association in various capacities, including as president and treasurer, exemplifying her commitment to its mission. Her pivotal role in the formation of the Cades Cove Preservation Association Museum has been transformative, creating a space that celebrates the rich history and culture of the community.

In 2021, Ms. Gregory furthered her mission of preserving the

Cades Cove legacy by authoring "Humor of the Coves," a publication that captures the unique humor and spirit of the community.

Ms. Gregory's educational background includes a Bachelor of Business Administration from

Maryville College, demonstrating her commitment to continuous learning and personal development.

Throughout her career, Ms. Gregory has showcased her versatility by holding certifications as a certified electrician, quality analyst, computer-aided designer, and ISO 9001 quality inspector. This diverse skill set has enriched her ability to contribute meaningfully to various fields.

With two decades of industry experience, including roles in electrical and computer engineering, Ms. Gregory's career journey exemplifies her commitment to excellence and community service. She has earned several accolades for her unwavering dedication to preserving the heritage and culture of the

Cades Cove community, a testament to her outstanding contributions to nonprofit management and community preservation.

