The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jose A. Matus As A Top Pinnacle Professional

SHERMAN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2024 -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jose A. Matus is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of neurology.

Jose A Matus

Dr. Matus earned a medical degree from the School of Medicine at The Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala in 1982. He completed internal medicine training at San Juan de Dios General Hospital in Guatemala City and an internship at the VA Medical Center in Fresno, CA, in 1992. He finished a Neurology Residency in 1995 at the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, CA. and is Fellowship-trained in Epilepsy through the Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Mini Fellowship Program in Winston-Salem, NC.

Dr.

Matus is board-certified in neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). According to the doctor, the BPN is a non-profit organization that certifies doctors who have met the strict criteria of qualified specialists in their fields.

Dr.

Matus witnessed a person having a seizure when he was seven years old and that is when he knew he wanted to go into medicine. He realized that he wanted to find out how to stop seizures and help the people who have them. He has now been treating patients for 18 years and notes that he is always listening closely to his patients to provide the best possible care.

Dr.

Matus has 36 years of experience in medical practice and currently works at the Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders, located at 321 N. Highland Ave., Suite 200 in Sherman, TX, where he has been since 2003. Dr. Matus sees patients for acute neurology care and performs neuro-diagnostic procedures like EMG, NCV EEGs, and Carotid Ultrasounds. His clinical interests include researching vestibular dysfunctions and finding non-medical ways to alleviate the issue.

Dr.

Matus has held leadership positions as the Medical Director of Rehabilitation Hospital at Carrus Hospitals and the Co-Medical Director of Reba Rehabilitation Center. He is affiliated Baylor Medical Center of McKinney Carrus; Speciality Hospitals in Sherman; Carrus Rehab; PAM Rehab; Allen Medical City; McKinney Medical City; Lewisville-Texoma Medical Center; and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.

The doctor is a member of the American Medical Association; the American Academy of Neurology; the American Association of Neuromuscular and

ElectroDiagnostic Medicine; the Dallas Medical Society; and the Texas Medical Association.

Dr.

Matus has been awarded the Best of Texoma Neurologist Award (2014), America's Top Physician Award (2011-2012), and the Patients' Choice Award (2012) by vitals.

Dr.

Matus and his wife live in Sherman, TX, with their three children. He loves to spend his spare time with his kids and often participates in their school activities. Dr. Matus enjoys traveling, skiing, and is an active member of his church.

For more information, visit

.



