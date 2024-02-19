The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Howard Siegel, MD As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Howard Siegel, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Gastroenterologist with 57 Years of Dedication and Expertise.

Dr. Siegel, a distinguished medical professional with an impressive 57 years of experience, has established himself as a trusted and highly skilled gastroenterologist, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders. His unwavering commitment to patient care has made him a respected figure in the field of gastroenterology.

Howard Siegel MD

Dr.

Siegel's practice, Manhattan Internal Medicine Associates, P.C., is renowned for providing advanced and personalized gastroenterological care. He specializes in performing upper and lower endoscopies and offers expert treatment for a wide range of conditions, including ulcers, hepatitis, and disorders of the esophagus.

With a Medical Degree from the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University and undergraduate studies in psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr.

Siegel has cultivated a strong educational foundation. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Veterans Affairs Medical Center and pursued further specialization through a fellowship in gastroenterology at US Public Health Services.

Board-certified in

gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), Dr. Siegel exemplifies his commitment to maintaining the highest standards of patient care and expertise in his field.

Dr.

Siegel is a proud member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, further illustrating his dedication to staying at the forefront of advancements in gastroenterology.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr.

Siegel has made significant contributions to the field of gastroenterology, including teaching endoscopies at Beth Israel Medical Center. He also holds the distinction of being a founding partner at Manhattan Internal Medicine Associates, P.C.

In memory of his esteemed mentors, Dr.

Siegel pays tribute to the invaluable guidance and support received from Dr. Edward King, MD, and Dr. David.

Dr.

Siegel's 57 years of unwavering dedication and expertise have solidified his position as a respected and trusted gastroenterologist, providing exceptional care to his patients.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle