Grand Opening Event: Wellis® Swim Spa & Hot Tub Store In Miami, Florida

March 1-3, 2024 Grand Opening Event of the Wellis® Hot Tub Store in Miami

Get Grand Opening Hot Tub Deals & Exclusive Hot Tub Sales on March 1-3, 2024 at the Wellis® Hot Tub Store in Miami

Woman relaxing in a new hot tub after purchasing one at the Wellis® Hot Tub Store in Miami Grand Opening Event

March 1-3, 2024: grand opening exclusive hot tub deals, swim spa sales, local vendors, live music, and light bites.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wellis® Spa, the leading European hot tub and swim spa manufacturer, announces the grand opening of its latest swim spa and hot tub store in Miami , Florida. Scheduled for March 1-3, 2024, this event is poised to be a fusion of exclusive deals, local cuisine, and live entertainment.>> Date: March 1-3, 2024>> Address: 7850 NW 32nd Street Unit C, Doral, Florida 33122, US>> Phone: 844-910-2136**The Newest Swim Spa & Hot Tub Store in Miami:Welcome to the newest destination for luxury Wellis® Swim Spa & Hot Tubs in Miami, Doral, North Miami, and South Miami. As the dedicated Miami dealer for Wellis® products, the entire community and surrounding areas are invited to the grand opening event where there will be exclusive swim spa discounts and hot tub deals.The Wellis® Spa manufacturer-owned store will serve as a haven of wellness products for residents of Doral and Miami, offering an array of hot tubs and swim spas renowned for their energy-efficiency, advanced features, and ergonomic design.**The Grand Opening Event: March 1-3, 2024:The grand opening celebration of our swim spa and hot tub store in Miami will feature festivities designed to attract the local community and inspire guests to try out a hot tub or swim spa.Drinks and light bites will be provided to guests while they sip, snack, and shop. Attendees may also bring a bathing suit to test out a hot tub for sale or a swim spa for sale !***The Exclusive Deals:Our Wellis® hot tubs and swim spas are high-quality, energy-efficient, and durable. Speak to a sales representative in person to gather information about what makes Wellis so energy-efficient and what sets Wellis® apart from other swim spa and hot tub brands in the USA. Or visit the website at:At the Grand Opening event, guests can learn about the Wellis® brand and competitive prices. What's more, is with every purchase, local Miami residents will receive free local hot tub delivery and a free "Thank You" welcome pack.But the excitement doesn't end there! Attendees will have the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive deals and special offers on a wide selection of hot tubs and swim spas, making this the perfect opportunity to transform their backyard into a private oasis of serenity."We are thrilled to invite the community to join us for this occasion as we unveil our newest flagship swim spa and hot tub store in Miami," said Ákos Czafik, Managing Director and owner of Wellis® Spa. "With our grand opening celebration set to redefine the luxury spa experience in South Florida, we look forward to welcoming guests from across the region to experience the elegance and sophistication of Wellis® Spa."The grand opening of the Wellis® Swim Spa & Hot Tub Store in Miami will deliver one-time deals that only Miami locals will be able to take advantage of for this limited time.**About Wellis® Spa:Wellis® Spa is known for their exceptional quality, energy-efficient hot tubs and spas, and luxurious designs. From hydrotherapy jets that target specific muscle groups to advanced W-Flow swim channel systems that ensure a customized swim spa workout, Wellis swim spas and hot tubs are designed to promote wellness and rejuvenation. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Wellis Hot Tubs continue to set the standard for luxury spa experiences worldwide.**Visit the Wellis® Spa & Hot Tub Store in Miami:Locals can visit the newest Wellis® swim spa and hot tub store in Miami and optionally bring a swimsuit to test a spa or hot tub for sale.If potential guests have questions about the event, they may visit the Wellis Hot Tubs of Miami website or call 844-910-2136.Prospective buyers who live outside of the Miami area may also purchase a Wellis® hot tub for sale or swim spa for sale by ordering a spa online or using the Wellis® Spa and hot tub dealer locator to find a local hot tub store:

Ákos Czafik

Wellis® Spa

+1 844-910-2136

