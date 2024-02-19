Lonestar Successfully Tests Data Center Concept En Route To The Moon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Technical Proof of Concept Tests Successful with Transmission of the US Declaration of Independence In Flight to the Moon on US Presidents' Day

Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. announces the successful pivotal test of its lunar data storage concept with the transmission of the Declaration of Independence in flight to Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander en route to the Moon and receipt of a transmission back of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. This test of data transmission for premium data storage marks an unprecedented technical achievement for a new era in premium secure data storage and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). The milestone was achieved by Lonestar's Independence Mission aimed at establishing a series of increasingly sophisticated data centers on and around the Moon.

Lonestar's lunar data centers are designed for data storage, edge processing, and the capability to restore digital information. This success now clears the path for

Lonestar's next lunar mission later this year.

The successful test took place 13:56 US Eastern today with the Nova-C Lander en route to the Moon. The team at Lonestar coordinated the test with Intuitive Machines from their Mission Control in Houston and its Mission Control Center in St. Petersburg, Florida.

This event signifies the first-ever digital document transmitted off-planet for disaster recovery storage services, heralding the beginning of humanity's next leap towards safeguarding and backing up all our civilization's knowledge. The successful test is a critical proof of concept milestone for the company for its goals of providing global services for premium digital storage and restore capabilities.

Data is also stored on board for the State of Florida, a key partner in establishing this new facet of the global disaster recovery and data storage industry. The SSPI, the largest networking and space scholarship foundation in the global space industry, is also a customer on board.



Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. chose Intuitive Machines as its partner for this landmark mission and looks forward to continuing working with them for the company's upcoming "Freedom Mission," scheduled to launch on Intuitive Machines' second mission later this year. The Freedom Mission aims to further demonstrate the capabilities and reliability of lunar data storage and processing solutions.

Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar Data Holdings Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the project's success, stating, "Shine a light in the darkness. This historic achievement is not just a technical milestone, but a testament to human ingenuity and the relentless pursuit of protecting the data that underpins our technological civilization. Our partners at Intuitive Machines have been superb and the timing of our test to be on Presidents' Day is so very fitting. It is truly a showcase of what free people and American entrepreneurs can do for the world and for all our futures."

"Within the realm of lunar exploration, Lonestar's innovative ideas stand out, and Intuitive Machines is honored to facilitate such startups in shaping the lunar economy," stated Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, acknowledging the significance. "As the lunar transportation provider, we are pleased to support these companies on their journey to the Moon."

The transmission of the Declaration of Independence was sponsored

by Lonestar's visionary investors at The Veteran Fund, Irongate Capital Advisors, and Scout Ventures.

About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc . Saving Earth's data one byte at a time.

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. is pioneering a new class of premium data storage and edge processing services creating lunar and space-based digital infrastructure. Lonestar will provide secure digital services for enterprise and government customers directly and through trusted Cloud service providers. Lonestar is currently conducting a series of lunar technology demonstration missions and will commence continuous commercial services in 2026.

For more information, please visit .

