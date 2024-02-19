Arcadium Lithium's CEO Paul Graves To Speak At Multiple Upcoming Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA and PERTH, Australia, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM , ASX: LTM, "Arcadium Lithium") today announced that Paul Graves, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, with a fireside chat being conducted on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Arcadium Lithium Investor Relations website and via the following link:





Additionally, Paul will speak at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference, with a fireside chat being conducted on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 2:50 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Arcadium Lithium Investor Relations website and via the following link:

A replay of both events will be available on the Arcadium Lithium Investor Relations website and via the same respective links for a period of ninety days.



About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life. Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit us at

