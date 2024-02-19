Gillen Yacht Services Expands Into Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center Market As Robert Mccann Joins The Services Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gillen Yacht Services Logo

Robert McCann in Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center yard.

Gillen Yacht Services' new sign in Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center.

Gillen Yacht Services expands its large vessel market with a third location at Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center–Robert McCann has joined the services team.

- Dave Gillen, CEO of Gillen Yacht ServicesDANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gillen Yacht Services , Inc., of Ft Lauderdale, Florida, Gillen Yacht Services, a renowned name in the marine industry, has appointed Robert McCann as the Service Manager for its newest location, Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC). With a wealth of experience and expertise in the field, McCann will add a whole new level of excellence to the service department at LMC's state-of-the-art facility.Robert brings over 41 years of experience in the Marine industry to the role. He began his journey working at his family-owned marina in Cape Cod. Bob's career includes 16 years as vice president of purchasing for Boat US. Most recently, Robert was the service manager for Denison Yacht, responsible for all aspects of their new yachts' commissioning, repairs, and warranty obligations. Bob is a licensed 100-ton Captain and avid boater.Headed by Robert's extensive business background, leadership, and dedication, customers can surely receive the same level of service at the new LMC location as they received in Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale."Robert McCann's arrival is a significant step forward for Gillen Yacht Services and Lauderdale Marine Center," said Dave Gillen, CEO of Gillen Yacht Services. "We have full confidence that his leadership will enhance our service offerings and bolster our reputation as a leading service provider in the yachting industry."Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center provides a new opportunity for Gillen Yacht Services to push the company's boundaries and the center's reputation for excellence. As GYS service manager at LMC, Robert will focus on working with the larger boat market, ushering in a new era of growth.About Gillen Yacht Services: Established in 1993, Gillen Yacht Services today provides a one-stop shop for yacht repair, yacht refit, and marine diesel repair solutions for a range of boats from sport fishing vessels to megayachts, guaranteeing a personalized service to its customer base in South Florida and beyond. With our new full-service location, multiple teams, and dedicated individuals actively growing in their skills, Gillen Yacht Services is excited to grow with our customers.###

Kathy Gillen

Gillen Yacht Services

+1 954-927-6500

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn