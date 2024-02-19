Cyflare Bolsters ELT, Appoints Eric Dowsland As Chief Customer Officer, Bob Darabant As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CyFlare Reinforces Leadership Team with Industry Veterans to Propel Innovation and Drive Cybersecurity Excellence

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyFlare, a top 20 Global MSSP and a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced the strategic expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of two industry veterans: Eric Dowsland as Chief Customer Officer and Bob Darabant as Chief Revenue Officer.“It is imperative that we not only keep pace but set the pace,” said Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare.“Our journey thus far has been marked by significant success and undeniable proof of product-market fit. As we stand on the brink of a transformative phase, preparing for hyper-scale, we are thrilled to announce the addition of these two key executives and respected industry veterans to our team.”Eric Dowsland brings over 15 years of experience in information security to his new role as Chief Customer Officer. He has held senior positions at Cyderes and Paychex, where he built expertise in architecting and operationalizing customer success and managed security service programs.“Joining this innovative company marks a new chapter in my career journey, and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Dowsland.“At CyFlare, we're not just shaping the future of cybersecurity-we're redefining it. I'm incredibly honored to help lead these talented teams as we work together to empower our clients, protect their assets, and drive success in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”Bob Darabant joins CyFlare as Chief Revenue Officer with a proven sales leadership and revenue generation track record. He will lead the company's revenue strategy and drive growth initiatives, leveraging his strategic vision and deep industry knowledge."I am thrilled to be part of CyFlare's journey as Chief Revenue Officer. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity aligns with my passion for driving revenue growth,” said Darabant.“In my capacity as Chief Revenue Officer, my focus is on driving growth, forging strategic partnerships, and ensuring that our clients' needs are met and exceeded. I am honored to lead the charge in optimizing revenue strategies, aligning our goals with client success, and charting a course for CyFlare to adapt to and thrive in the evolving digital landscape.”“This expansion is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of protecting our clients in an increasingly complex digital world,” said Akash Desai, Co-CEO of CyFlare.“Together, we are poised to redefine cybersecurity standards, delivering unparalleled value and security to our customers worldwide.”About CyFlareCyFlare, a top 20 Global MSSP, is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, empowering businesses of all sizes to protect their critical assets and data from ever-evolving cyber threats. CyFlare's comprehensive suite of security solutions, powered by the ONE: Converged Security Platform, includes managed Extended Detection and Response (mXDR), Managed Security Services (SOCaaS), and Attack Surface Monitoring. For more information, visit

