General Flynn To Host Mar-A-Lago Event With Vivek Ramaswamy 3-28-24 For Preventing Child Trafficking

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA , February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the Press Room of L-Strategies - The Official Press of Veterans for Trump Grassroots nationalAmerica's Future will honor Vivek Ramaswamy with its Fearless Fighter For Freedom Award at The Mar-a-Lago Club on March 28, 2024 during the organizations 78th Anniversary Soiree and Movie Screening.From the organizations website : Vivek's demonstrated courage in the fight to protect our God-given rights and the principles upon which our great nation was founded are exceptional. His unrelenting work supporting America First is exemplary and he has set the standard for future leaders with his“American Truth Pledge.” America's Future is the nation's leader in the fight for truth and freedom, and it is our privilege to recognize Vivek at our celebratory soiree and in support of our organization, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law (EIN 13-1549794). Your presence adds to our list of celebrities and dignitaries who will be joining us for this extraordinary celebration.Featured during the evening is acclaimed film director, Mike Smith, America's Future Board Director, and a special screening of his movies Out of Shadows and Into the Light, masterpiece films rocking the world with the truth about how information deception, psyops, and mind manipulation are used to control reality. We are pleased to offer a 25 percent discount code to veterans and first responders. Please go to AmericasFuture where you can now get tickets and join us for this extraordinary soiree as we honor Vivek Ramaswamy – a proven leader and American patriot. Thank you, General FlynnIn other News :General Flynn takes the stage today in Kentucky speaking with Veterans for America First Ambassadors Chad Caton , Lucretia Hughes and Diana Starr :VFAF Veterans for Trump is producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in Summer 2024 featuring General Flynn.The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

