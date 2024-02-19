NVBDC Announces Services Jumpstart Webinar With Abbott For Service-Disabled And Veteran-Owned Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee

National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is thrilled to announce its upcoming Services "Jumpstart" webinar.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In February, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Services Program is excited to announce the webinar will feature Abbott, a global leader in medical device manufacturing. Scheduled for Thursday, February 29th at 11:00 AM ET, this webinar represents a pivotal opportunity for service-disabled and veteran-owned small businesses (SD/VOBS) to gain crucial insights into doing business with a top-tier corporation like Abbott.As National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) marks its tenth anniversary of certifying veteran-owned businesses, it stands alone as the preeminent force in certifying veteran-owned businesses in the United States. Unique in its achievement, the NVBDC is recognized as the sole veteran business certification agency accepted by the members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable-a testament to its stringent standards and the quality of businesses it certifies.These elite corporate members have collectively spent over $4 billion with NVBDC-certified veteran-owned businesses up to 2023, showcasing the council's significant impact on facilitating veteran participation in the nation's economic activities.This remarkable expenditure represents just a fraction of the potential market, accounting for only 25% of the NVBDCs current corporate membership. Such a figure underscores the trust and reliance placed on NVBDC certifications by major corporations and highlights the vast opportunities still available for certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses to tap into.We are excited to partner with our Corporate Member, Abbot, on launching another successful Jumpstart Webinar.Event Details:The "Jumpstart" webinar, featuring Abbott's Senior Manager of Supplier Diversity, will provide participants with an in-depth look into Abbott's corporate practices, supplier diversity initiatives, and strategies for successful engagement. This is a unique chance for SD/VOBs to understand the intricacies of collaborating with a major industry player.Special Offer:In recognition of the valuable contributions of veteran-owned businesses, the NVBDC is offering this webinar for free to its certified and expired SD/VOB members. In a bid to extend this opportunity to a broader audience, non-certified veterans can also participate at a nominal fee of $24.99."The NVBDC Services is committed to empowering our veteran business community through a monthly collaborative effort with Corporate Members to provide educational and business opportunities. These initiatives are designed to bolster the growth and success of our service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses, ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to thrive in a competitive marketplace." Said John Taylor, Services Committee ChairThe webinar underscores the NVBDC's commitment to assisting veteran businesses in leveraging their certification to unlock new and lucrative business opportunities. It's an essential tool for those seeking to expand their corporate network and business prospects.Registration and Contact:Interested parties are urged to register early to secure their participation in this informative event. For more information and to register, please visit [NVBDC's website/registration page]. For further inquiries, contact ....The NVBDC is dedicated to the advancement and prosperity of service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses. This NVBDC Services "Jumpstart" webinar with Abbott is a testament to NVBDC's ongoing efforts to provide valuable resources and opportunities to its members.

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn