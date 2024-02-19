Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club To Host $600,000 Moneymaker Poker Tour Stop In April

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Moneymaker headshot

Daytona Beach Racing & Club logo

Chris Moneymaker tour photo

12-trophy tournament featuring poker legend Chris Moneymaker is latest and largest in club's Great American Poker Tournaments series

- Fred Guzman President and GM of Dayton Beach Racing &Card ClubDAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club is set to host the largest poker tournament in its history in April with the Moneymaker Poker Tour, a 12-trophy event featuring poker legend Chris Moneymaker .The tournament, the latest in the club's Great American Poker Tournaments (GAPT) series, will feature $600,000 in guaranteed prizes and will be held April 17-29.Moneymaker helped popularize poker by winning the Main Event at the 2003 World Series of Poker while working as an accountant and part-time restaurant employee. He has gone on to be an ambassador for poker and founded his own branded tour.“As a highly regarded professional in the poker world, Chris Moneymaker brings considerable prestige to this event,” said Fred Guzman, president and general manager of Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club.“His track record of exceeding guarantees and ensuring the highest quality of play adds an extra layer of excitement to our Great American Poker Tournaments series.”Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club launched its series of branded poker tournaments in 2023 to yield bigger payouts and provide local as well as regional players a new trend in poker tournaments.To date, the GAPT series has resulted in $1.5 million in winnings and is recognized as a top choice for tournament players in Florida.“We are excited to be hosting another stop this year with Chris Moneymaker and Tony Burns,” GAPT Tournament Director Byron Rodriguez said.“They have been exceptional partners, and we expect a great environment of good action and non-stop poker play. This year we are happy to announce that there will be over $600,000 in guaranteed prizes for the event.”More information about the Moneymaker Poker Tour Stop at Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club can be found here.About Chris Moneymaker:Chris Moneymaker is an American poker player who won the Main Event at the 2003 World Series of Poker (WSOP). His 2003 win is said to have revolutionized poker because he was the first person to become a world champion after qualifying at an online poker site. This has been referred to in the press as the "Moneymaker effect." For more information visitAbout Moneymaker Tour:The Moneymaker Tour is an exciting poker tournament series with offerings for every type of tournament player. The tournament series is taking place at various locations across the United States. The Moneymaker Tour was created by 2003 WSOP Champion and ACR Team Pro Chris Moneymaker and Moneymaker Executive Manager Tony Burns.About Daytona Beach Racing & Card ClubDaytona Beach Racing & Card Club is located near the intersection of I-4 and I-95 in beautiful Daytona Beach, Florida. The modern, award-winning complex features a luxurious 55-table card room, private betting carrels and over 300 HD TVs displaying simulcast thoroughbred racing, harness racing, greyhound racing and Jai-Alai from premier venues and racetracks across the country. Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club regularly hosts major poker tournaments via its Great American Poker Tour. The club is owned and operated by global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North, along with its sister property, Orange City Racing & Card Club. For more information, visit .About Delaware North:Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North's vision is to delight guests by creating the world's best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

