Matthew Barrovecchio Joins Christian Financial Advisors® As Wealth Advisor

- Shawn Peters, VP of Christian Financial Advisors®NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christian Financial Advisors® is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Barrovecchio to their team as a Wealth Advisor. With over 20 years in the financial services industry, Matthew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company. He will officially begin serving clients on February 19, 2023, out of the New Braunfels office.Prior to joining Christian Financial Advisors®, Matthew worked at Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment management companies. During his time there, he served as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional, helping clients with their financial goals and plan for their future. With his extensive experience and dedication to providing personalized financial solutions, Matthew is a valuable asset to the team."We are thrilled to have Matthew join our team at Christian Financial Advisors®," says Shawn Peters, Vice President of the company. "His impressive background and commitment to serving clients align perfectly with our mission to provide ethical and faith-based financial advice. We are confident that Matthew will make a positive impact on our clients' financial journeys."As a Wealth Advisor at Christian Financial Advisors®, Matthew will leverage his analytical abilities and interpersonal skills to provide clients with holistic financial guidance. He will work closely with individuals and families to gain a deep understanding of their values, priorities, and goals in order to develop customized financial plans. With compassion and attentiveness, Matthew will walk alongside clients each step of their financial journey.Specifically, Matthew will offer services including retirement planning, estate planning, investment management, and more. He will educate clients on smart money management strategies while keeping their faith and ethics at the core of each financial recommendation. Matthew will continuously monitor market trends and regulatory changes to provide up-to-date guidance. His commitment is to serve each client with integrity and help position them for long-term financial stability and success.Matthew's addition to the Christian Financial Advisors® team also expands their breadth of knowledge and abilities. With over 20 years of experience across various facets of the financial industry, Matthew brings a diverse skillset and perspective. He has served clients as a CFP® professional since 2016 and also plans to pursue becoming a Certified Kingdom Advisor® in 2024. This advanced training will allow Matthew to provide biblically wise and spiritually guided financial advice.The company is also proud to welcome Matthew as he carries on the legacy of his late father-in-law, Dan Celia. As the founder of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries, Dan was a respected voice for ethical and faith-based financial education. Matthew is honored to continue advancing his mission. As a husband, father, and faithful follower of Christ, Matthew strives to serve both his family and his community.Outside of the office, Matthew enjoys spending time with his wife Ann and their five children, playing and watching soccer, exploring the outdoors, and experimenting in the kitchen. After over 20 years in Philadelphia, Matthew relocated with his family to Tampa Bay, Florida in 2021 for new adventures. With compassion, intellect, and devotion, Matthew is prepared to make a difference in the lives of the clients he will serve.The addition of Matthew Barrovecchio comes at an exciting time for Christian Financial Advisors®. As the company continues expanding, this highly qualified new team member will allow them to enhance their client offerings. They look forward to the positive contributions he will make in guiding individuals and families toward financial stability.With his breadth of experience, Matthew is skilled at educating clients and helping them navigate major financial decisions. Whether planning for retirement, managing investments, or establishing a legacy plan, Matthew has the knowledge and discernment to provide sage guidance. He stays up-to-date on market trends, regulatory policy, and advanced financial strategies to best serve clients.At its core, Christian Financial Advisors® is committed to honor God and serve people. Matthew aligns with these values and strives to glorify God through his work. He follows Proverbs 3:5-6 which states,“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” This faith-based approach guides Matthew as he assists clients.For more information about Matthew Barrovecchio and his role at Christian Financial Advisors®, please contact Shawn Peters at (830) 609-6986 or visit their website at .

