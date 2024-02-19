Israel Demands Apology, Declares Lula ‘Persona Non Grata’

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant diplomatic move, the Israeli government has shifted its protocol to hold a meeting with the Brazilian ambassador at the Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem.



Israel Katz, the Israeli Foreign Minister , has called for an official apology from Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following his controversial remarks about Israel.



Lula's comparison of Israel's military actions against Hamas to Hitler's actions against Jews has led to his designation as "persona non grata" within Israel.



On Monday, February 19, 2024, Katz announced on social media that President Lula would be considered an undesirable figure in Israel until he retracts his statements and apologizes.



"We will not forgive or forget – on behalf of myself and the citizens of Israel, I have informed President Lula that he is unwelcome in Israel until he apologizes and retracts his words," stated Katz.







The Foreign Minister scheduled a meeting with Brazilian Ambassador Frederico Meyer on the same day at the Holocaust Museum, emphasizing the historical significance of the location.



"This place, more than any other, bears witness to the atrocities committed by the Nazis and Hitler against the Jews, including members of my own family," Katz expressed.

Heightened tensions between Brazil and Israel

Lula's controversial comments were made on Sunday, February 18, 2024, during an interaction with journalists in Ethiopia.



He likened Israel's military operations in Gaza to the Holocaust, referring to the Palestinians as victims of "genocide" and advocating for the creation of a Palestinian state at the United Nations.



"It's important to remember that Brazil was the first country to recognize the Palestinian state in 2010. We need to stop being small when we need to be big."



"What's happening in Gaza to the Palestinian people has no precedent in history, except when Hitler decided to kill the Jews," Lula remarked.



This situation has heightened tensions between Brazil and Israel, placing a spotlight on the complex diplomatic relationships influenced by historical memory and contemporary geopolitical challenges.

