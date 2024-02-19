International Justice Begins Examining Palestine Occupation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has started a crucial examination of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.



This development follows a December request by the United Nations General Assembly for the ICJ to evaluate the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.



The hearings, set to occur in The Hague, aim to collect diverse viewpoints on the occupation's legal effects, leading to a non-binding advisory opinion.



This step highlights increasing global concern over the prolonged dispute and its wider impact.



The ICJ's review , spurred by a UN resolution, drew global attention with 87 nations in favor, countered by Israel, the US, and 24 others opposing.







This split mirrors the complex geopolitical ties and the contentious nature of the occupation discussion.



The resolution asks for the ICJ's view on Israel's settlements and annexation, focusing on Jerusalem.



UN groups say Israel's occupation breaks international law due to its permanence and annexation efforts.



Critics claim these actions breach humanitarian norms, blocking Palestinian self-determination.



Palestinian leaders see the resolution as a win, urging a global legal examination of Israel's actions.



After Israel's new conservative government took office, tensions escalated, with criticism over expanding settlements and policies.



In 2004, the ICJ reviewed the legality of Israel's West Bank barrier. The Jewish state rejected the ICJ's 2004 bias-claimed findings, showing deep divides.



The current ICJ inquiry into the Israel-Palestine issue highlights international legal challenges.



The ICJ's advisory outcomes could shape future Israel-Palestine peace talks.

