Tackling The Deepening Global Water Shortage

The UN World Water Development Report outlines a dire scenario: up to three billion people face annual water shortages.



Without stronger global teamwork, urban dwellers, especially, could see their numbers double by 2050 due to droughts and ecological strains.



The Council on Foreign Relations points out that both nature and human actions cause water stress.



For instance, climate change is a major player, with a 1°C rise in global temperature potentially slashing renewable water sources by 20%.



This adds to the burden in areas already struggling with water scarcity.



Water sheds light on another alarming statistic: 771 million individuals lack access to clean water.







This crisis ranks as a top global risk, emphasizing the need for immediate action to provide safe water and sanitation.



Doing so can lift communities out of poverty and significantly enhance health and economic conditions.



The World Economic Forum has consistently identified water crises as a critical global risk.



This situation calls for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and increased cooperation across sectors.



However, political and trade disputes often challenge these collaborative efforts, underscoring the need for innovative partnerships to manage water resources efficiently.

Incorporating water stewardship

The CEO Water Mandate broadens the perspective, viewing water crises as significant water quality and availability declines.



This situation ties back to almost every major global risk, including climate change and social instability.



The mandate stresses the importance of valuing water properly and incorporating water stewardship into wider strategies to combat these challenges.



This collective evidence paints a stark picture: the world stands at a pivotal point, facing a water crisis that calls for swift, collective action to prevent further damage to both human well-being and the environment.

