Pakistan's Political Parties Struggle To Form Coalition

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan, with a population of 241 million, struggles to establish a stable government following an indecisive election. A top party official's remarks underscore the nation's political and economic instability.

With slow economic growth, record inflation, and escalating militant violence, analysts emphasize the urgency of establishing a government capable of making tough decisions to address Pakistan's pressing issues, as reported by Reuters.

The upcoming meeting between the two major parties marks the fifth round of talks aimed at forming a minority coalition government, led by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), according to statements from party officials.

Despite ongoing negotiations, no final agreement has been reached between the parties regarding power-sharing arrangements, with discussions continuing on various proposals, as highlighted by Senator Ishaq Dar's statement.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has conditionally pledged its support for the PML-N, indicating a willingness to vote for Sharif as the next premier but opting out of cabinet positions.

In principle, the decision to form a coalition government has been reached among political parties, as confirmed by Dar in an interview with domestic broadcaster Geo TV, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in governance.

Shehbaz Sharif emerges as the coalition's candidate for the next prime minister, endorsed by his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, who heads the PML-N, signaling continuity within the party leadership.

Amidst the political landscape, tensions may escalate further with independent parliament members, supported by jailed former premier Imran Khan, alleging election rigging and challenging the legitimacy of the current government, despite refutations from the caretaker government and election commission.

