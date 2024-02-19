Call For Artists: DIFC's Art Nights Is Back

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) opens a call for artists to submit works for public display for two-day art festival.
DIFC, a key cultural centre in the UAE, is heralding the return of its biannual Art Nights
event on 7 and 8 March 2024 with an open call for artists to submit their works and take
the opportunity to have their art displayed in the heart of the district of Dubai, during the
17 th edition of Art Nights.
DIFC's Art Night is a key event in Dubai's art and culture calendar and transforms the
financial hub into a haven artists. The upcoming 17 th edition will celebrate diversity by
encouraging artists to showcase the breadth of their creativity across various mediums
and themes.
Local and international artists of all ages and background can curate a portfolio showing
their best works, complete with images, a brief profile and relevant details about each
piece. Works can be submitted in various art forms, be it visual arts, painting, sculpture,
photography, design, murals or art films. Participants can also take part in interactive
workshops, panel talks, music and culinary art at the venue.
Artists need to submit their artworks by 26 February 2024 to .... DIFC
will review all submissions, selecting the most exceptional works to be featured during
the two-day DIFC Art Nights that will run from March 7-8, 6pm to 10pm.
