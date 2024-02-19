My Exile To The World, A Poignant Memoir Released By Audible Publishing Services In Collaboration With Author Faustin Rusanganwa

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Davis, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2024) - Audible Publishing Services have released their latest book, written by the talented author, Faustin Reusanganwa. In his memoir, "My Exile to the World," the author describes his life, from humble beginnings in Rwanda to his dramatic escape from the growing tensions and split within his country.

"My Exile to the World" starts with the author discussing how he left his country to escape to Burundi, a neighboring country, during the civil tensions within his nation between the two warring tribes of the Tutsi and the Hutus. Rwanda was a country that had seen major conflict and bloodshed culminating in the Rwandan civil war in the '90s. The memoir discusses deeply the feelings of regret and sadness the author feels about leaving his family behind in Rwanda. Even though he felt he escaped and made a decent life for himself after going through the struggle, leaving his loved ones behind still weighs heavily on him as they suffered a terrible fate in the country during the Rwandan Genocide.







Audible Publishing Services believes that this memoir is an extremely engaging narrative that shares, in great detail, the inspirational story of Faustin. One of its best features is the fact that it's a deeply touching and emotional story. The author truly lays it all out in this heart-wrenching memoir, describing a life filled with adversity and great struggle.

The book makes the readers wonder how life could've possibly turned out had they been forced to face the same circumstances as the author did. It makes one grateful for the things that they take for granted, and it really shows the tenacity and strength of the author as he tried to push for a better future for himself despite the cards he was dealt. The book describes the author's experiences in various countries he traveled to, filled with war, poverty and starvation.

According to Audible Publishing Services , the book stands as a testament to the unbreakable nature of the human spirit as well as our immense capability to adapt to difficult circumstances. It is an inspirational story about loss and grief interwoven with moments of hope and respite. The company believes that even though the subject matter can be a bit grim at times, it's a story that needs to be told.

Faustin Rusanganwa is a man who is no stranger to hard work and being stoic in the face of difficult circumstances. He was born in Rwanda, where he found himself becoming a refugee amidst the chaos of the country's tribal tensions and conflict. He traveled through war-torn African countries until he eventually found himself in the United States, where he found better circumstances and started sharing his experiences with the world. He fought for a better life and a better future. He was determined to make it in a situation where most would have given up. Now known as "A Citizen of the World," Faustin represents the strength with which one can achieve if they have a strong mindset and a staggering determination to survive.

