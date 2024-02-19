GPARENCY's Leasing Division Celebrates First Commission-Free Tenant Placement For Client In The Financial District Of NYC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GPARENCY, a premier commercial mortgage brokerage, uses lender-matching technology to match clients with tenants at no additional cost

HOWELL, N.J., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , a renowned commercial mortgage brokerage, has demonstrated its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients in the dynamic commercial real estate market. Responding to client feedback indicating a strong demand for occupancy solutions on small office spaces, GPARENCY is leveraging its proprietary technology and expertise to bridge the gap between their clients seeking tenants and businesses in need of space.

Their innovative leasing approach, mirroring the firm's successful methodology in matching clients with their ideal lenders, has culminated in the successful five-year placement of a tenant in a 2,340 sq. ft. office lease in the prestigious Financial District of New York. Dedicated to delivering value, GPARENCY provides this service free of commission charges.

Ira Zlotowitz, CEO of GPARENCY, highlighted the uniqueness of this new offering, stating, "We've gained a national reputation as a premier commercial mortgage brokerage for our ability to match deals with the right lenders, and now we're applying those same principles to helping our clients match with tenants at no additional cost. We're listening to our client's needs and redefining the value a mortgage brokerage can offer." This initiative is part of a nationwide beta test, reaffirming GPARENCY's commitment to innovation, transparency, and, most importantly, the success of its clients.



GPARENCY has gained national recognition for their "on your terms" mortgage financing solutions, including assistance with structuring deals to go direct, or full mortgage assistance for $4,500 upfront or 1⁄2 point at closing. They recently rolled out a product called Agency-Direct assisting clients that want to go direct to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac without getting penalized by using a broker.

This achievement not only highlights GPARENCY's ability to adapt and expand its services but also its dedication to providing value-added solutions to its clients. GPARENCY is more than just a leading commercial mortgage brokerage; it's a comprehensive support system for commercial real estate investors, offering a wide range of tailored services that go above and beyond to ensure client success.

For more information about joining GPARENCY's tenant match investor list or its financial services, please visit gparency .

GPARENCY is a premier nationwide commercial mortgage brokerage firm dedicated to providing transparent, best-in-class financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. With a focus on innovation and client success, GPARENCY offers mortgage broker services for a flat-fee of $4,500 upfront or 1⁄2 point at closing, powered by strong lender relationships and a deep understanding of the real estate market.

