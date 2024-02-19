Marketing Card Technology Introduces Guide To Boosting Direct Mail Response Using Cards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The exclusive resource from MCT is the industry's first comprehensive guide on the topic

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Marketing Card Technology, LLC (MCT) has published the first ever companion guide for marketers looking for ways to drive direct mail response using cards. The Essential Guide to Boosting Direct Mail Response using Membership Cards is available in PDF form exclusively from MCT and is free upon request to qualified marketers. It is the first known resource of its kind, providing in-depth guidance and use cases to help organizations design and execute successful direct mail card packages.



Sri Lala , MCT's VP of Direct Mail, connected the timing of the guide's publication with the currently running United States Postal Service (USPS) promotion for tactile, sensory, and interactive marketing mail. "With the current postal promotions, now is an ideal time to test new cards packages and resurrect card packages that are tried and true. Direct mail packages incorporating cards are highly likely to qualify for a 5% postage discount. Marketers can visit the USPS Website for more information on the USPS promotion, which runs through July 31, 2024."

The Essential Guide to Boosting Direct Mail Response using Membership Cards provides industry-specific ideas and examples, and it introduces the reader to concepts such as the "keepsake card" - a tool marketers can use to drive loyalty and appeal to their customers' emotions. The second half of the guide dives into printing and production options and card embossing standards.

According to MCT CEO, Push Venkitasamy , "This guide is a long time coming. When it comes to direct mail success, cards have proven to be an evergreen solution. Our hope is that marketers will enjoy this guide year-round and that the information we've provided will inspire direct mail card packages that deliver excellent results. And if marketers get started now, they can take advantage of valuable postage savings offered through the 2024 USPS Marketing Mail Promotions."

Marketers and members of the press interested in receiving a copy of The Essential Guide to Boosting Direct Mail Response using Membership Cards are encouraged to contact [email protected] or to complete a response form on the MCT website .

Contact Information

Push Venkitasamy

President & CEO

[email protected]

331-801-7557

SOURCE: Marketing Card Technology, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.