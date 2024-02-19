Polo Club Of Boca Raton Redefines Philanthropic Impact With Monumental Food Packing Initiative

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Polo Club's Unwavering Community Commitment: 3rd Annual 'Polo Feeds' Initiative to Pack 90,000 Meals to Tackle Hunger in Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / The Polo Club of Boca Raton, through its Polo Feeds program, is setting a new standard for community-driven philanthropy with its impactful food packing initiative. This effort showcases the dedicated commitment of nearly 300 Polo Club members and employees, who will unite to address food insecurity in Palm Beach County.

Third Annual Polo Feeds

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the Polo Community, the Community Relations Committee has successfully raised $30,000. These funds are crucial for acquiring nearly 14,000 lbs. of food and supplies, ensuring that over 90,000 meals can be provided to residents in need.

The logistics of this operation are as impressive as its scope, with an 18-wheeler delivering the supplies to the Polo Club. This meticulously planned process ensures that everything is set up for a seamless packing event, resulting in meals that are ready for distribution to local food banks including Boca Helping Hands, Jacobsen Food Pantry, and Feeding South Florida. The gratitude from these organizations underscores the significance and impact of the Polo Feeds initiative.

Lauren Spitz & Jill Plotnick, co-chairs of the project, reflect on the initiative's success: "It's truly inspiring to see our members come together, having a great time while giving back to the community. This event isn't just about packing meals; it's a celebration of our collective spirit and the joy that comes from making a difference together."

This initiative is a testament to the power of collective action and the profound difference it can make. The Polo Club's dedication to serving the community goes beyond mere words, translating into significant action that provides nourishing meals to those who need them most.

At the Polo Club, philanthropy and giving back are cornerstones of Polo Club's ethos, reflecting our deep commitment to making a meaningful difference in the community.

Contact Information

Laura Ortino

Director of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

561.995.1206

SOURCE: Polo Club of Boca Raton

View the original press release on newswire.