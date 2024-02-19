Exemplar Companies, PBC, Expands Its Leadership In Integrated Business Services With Strategic Hire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gene KingBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exemplar Companies, PBC , an innovator in integrated professional services, proudly announces the strategic addition of Gene King as Head of Business Development. This strategic addition to the team marks a significant milestone in Exemplar's journey toward redefining industry standards and advancing innovation.Gene King, formerly Managing Director of Investment Banking for Sequence Financial Specialists LLC, brings Exemplar over five decades of multi-industry experience and a proven track record in investment banking, real estate, service industry, and business advisory services to the Exemplar team. Under his leadership, Sequence Financial Specialists experienced transformative growth, establishing itself as a key player in its sector. Gene's move to Exemplar reflects a mutual dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible and striving for unparalleled standards in the industry.“I am thrilled for this new chapter with Exemplar Companies,” said Gene King.“After a fulfilling tenure at Sequence Financial Specialists, I am ready to embrace this new opportunity that aligns perfectly with my vision for professional growth and impact in diversified business development. Exemplar's forward-thinking approach and commitment to driving industry-leading success resonate deeply with my professional philosophy. With my respect for Christopher's leadership, I am excited about the potential of our collaboration to set new benchmarks and advance innovative strategies.”As Head of Business Development at Exemplar Companies, Gene will leverage his extensive experience focusing on identifying new business opportunities for all Exemplar companies across all business sectors. His concentration will be strategically enhancing Exemplar's client base by connecting with potential clients who benefit from the company's integrated legal, tax, wealth management, capital, insurance, and strategic advisory services. Gene will be pivotal in driving Exemplar's growth, aiming to solidify its position as a leading provider of comprehensive business solutions.Christopher Marston , CEO of Exemplar Companies, PBC, highlighted the professional synergy between King and the Exemplar vision, stating, "Gene's appointment is a result of over 15 years of professional respect and alignment in our industry's future. His strategic insight and exceptional track record in business development are exactly what Exemplar needs as we continue to lead and innovate in our sector."Exemplar Companies, PBC, redefines comprehensive business solutions by seamlessly integrating legal, tax, wealth management, capital, and strategic advisory services under one umbrella. As a one-stop solution for all business needs, Exemplar is committed to delivering tangible results across multiple domains. Our innovative approach challenges traditional service models and introduces a value pricing model, moving away from hourly billing towards transparent, outcome-focused pricing. This ensures our clients receive impactful solutions, elevating quality, integrity, and innovation standards. It also empowers them to achieve sustainable success, reflecting our commitment to excellence and a vision for the future.

