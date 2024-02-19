President Of Azerbaijan: Türkiye Is Influential On A Global Scale Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye is influential on a global scale today. Not only in our
region but also worldwide, many issues depend on Türkiye's
position, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with
President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Türkiye is the guarantor of peace, stability, and cooperation
in our region,” the head of state added.
