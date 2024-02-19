Georgian External Trade Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye with $232.6 million, Russia with $190 million and China
with $96.4 million were the top trading partners of Georgia in its
total external trade turnover in January, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The country's top trading partners by exports were Kyrgyzstan
($46), Russia ($41) and Azerbaijan ($40), while
imports were topped by Turkiye ($203), Russia ($148) and
China ($76).
The top export items were the following:
Motor vehicles - $112 million (33.1 percent of total
exports) Ferro-alloys - $19.4 million (5.7 percent) Wine - $18 million (5.3 percent)
The three top import commodities included:
Motor vehicles - $101.4 million (10.1 percent of the total
imports) Petroleum and petroleum oils - $80.4 million (8 percent) Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons - $66.8 million
(6.7 percent)
Overall, the Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $1.34
billion in January, posting a 14.8 percent year-on-year
increase.
The value of exports decreased by 26.2 percent and equalled
$338.6 million, while imports also decreased by 10.1 percent,
amounting to $1 billion in the reporting period.
