Georgian External Trade Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye with $232.6 million, Russia with $190 million and China with $96.4 million were the top trading partners of Georgia in its total external trade turnover in January, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The country's top trading partners by exports were Kyrgyzstan ($46), Russia ($41) and Azerbaijan ($40), while imports were topped by Turkiye ($203), Russia ($148) and China ($76).



Motor vehicles - $112 million (33.1 percent of total exports)

Ferro-alloys - $19.4 million (5.7 percent) Wine - $18 million (5.3 percent)



Motor vehicles - $101.4 million (10.1 percent of the total imports)

Petroleum and petroleum oils - $80.4 million (8 percent) Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons - $66.8 million (6.7 percent)

The top export items were the following:The three top import commodities included:

Overall, the Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $1.34 billion in January, posting a 14.8 percent year-on-year increase.

The value of exports decreased by 26.2 percent and equalled $338.6 million, while imports also decreased by 10.1 percent, amounting to $1 billion in the reporting period.