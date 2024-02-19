Unemployment Down 0.7 Percentage Points In Q4 2023, Georgian Statistics Office Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Unemployment rate in Georgia decreased by 0.7 percentage points
in the fourth quarter of 2023 year-on-year and equalled 15.3
percent across the country, Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
The number of hired employees increased by 8.4 percent and
reached 74,300 individuals, while the number of self-employed
decreased by 1.6 percent, to 6,600. In the same period, the number
of unemployed individuals went down by 0.4 percent, to 248,600.
The share of the labour force in the total population aged 15
and above increased by 1.7 percentage points y/y, to 54.3 percent,
while the employment rate increased by 1.8 percentage points and
amounted to 46 percent.
Vakhtang Tsintsadze, the Deputy Economy Minister, in comments of
the employment data said“positive trends” were being observed in
the labour market along with“high” economic activity.
The Deputy Minister said despite these figures, unemployment
still remained“a challenge”, but the Government had“quite
ambitious” plans.
The Office also said the labour force participation rate in
urban areas had increased by 1.9 percentage points and by 1.2
percentage points in rural settlements. The employment rate in the
former increased by 1.7 percentage points and equalled 47.5
percent, while in rural areas it increased by 1.8 percentage
points, to 43.9 percent.
The share of hired employees among employed individuals was 69.8
percent, 2.1 percentage points higher than the previous year's
corresponding period, according to the Office.
In Q4, the unemployment rate decreased in both urban and rural
areas of the country, by 0.2 and 1.6 percentage points
respectively.
The body also said the unemployment rate was "traditionally
higher for men than for women", adding the indicator decreased for
women by 0.3 percentage points, and for men by one percentage
point, equalling 13.5 and 16.8 percent respectively.
