Argentina Faces Unprecedented Poverty

In January 2024, the poverty rate in Argentina rose to 57
percent,
website.
The devaluation of the peso has led to a rapid impoverishment of
the population. As a result, the purchasing power and standard of
living of the population have also decreased.
Research shows that without government assistance, the poverty
rate would have become even more severe. Experts emphasize the
importance of joint efforts of all government agencies to solve the
problem and achieve sustainable development.
"For many years, Argentina's economy has been shaped by politics
and changes in the global market. The increase in poverty is a
result of the financial crisis. Inflation has become a problem that
has been putting pressure on savings and wages for a long time,"
says an article published in the newspaper.
According to experts, although social programs have a positive
impact on the problem, sustainable economic growth and a more
equitable distribution of wealth are necessary for the complete
eradication of poverty.
