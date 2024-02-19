China Becomes Kazakhstan's Main Trading Partner

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Last year, China overtook Russia and became Kazakhstan's main
trading partner, Azernews reports, citing the
report of the Kazakhstan Center for Trade Policy Development.
According to an infographic published by the organization, in
2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China increased by
30 percent compared to the previous year and reached $ 31.5
billion. Trade turnover with Russia, Kazakhstan's second-largest
trading partner, decreased by 3.7 percent to $26 billion in
2023.
Italy took the third place in the list of Kazakhstan's main
trading partners with a turnover of 16.1 billion dollars. Last
year, this indicator recorded an increase of 8 percent. South Korea
came in fourth place with a trade turnover of $6 billion and caught
up Turkiye. In 2023, the trade turnover of the fraternal country
with Kazakhstan decreased by 4.8 percent. The trade turnover of the
Netherlands and Kazakhstan, which ranked fifth on the list,
decreased by 24 percent and amounted to 4.4 billion dollars.
According to the Center for Trade Policy Development, in 2023,
Kazakhstan's total trade turnover increased by 3.2 percent compared
to the previous year and reached $ 139.8 billion. Of these, $78.7
billion was accounted for exports (a decrease of 7 percent), and
imports - $ 61.1 billion (an increase of 20.1 percent).
