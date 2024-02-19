Markus Wundt Returns To Sweden After Space Flight

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Swede Marcus Vandt, who had previously gone with three
astronauts to the International Space Station, returned to his
homeland just over a week after returning from the flight, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Vandt was greeted with a red carpet at Bromma Airport.
"As soon as I got into the capsule, I felt like 'this is my
element,'" Vandt said of the space mission at a press
conference.
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Minister of Education Mats
Persson and Stockholm County Governor Anna Kinberg Batra were also
among those present. After the press conference, Vandt handed the
Prime Minister a framed Swedish flag that he had carried with him
during the space flight. Since the Crew Dragon spacecraft landed on
Earth, Vandt has had to undergo several medical tests and a
training program in Cologne to re-adapt to Earth's gravity.
On the space station, he participated in about 20 planned
experiments, including one for Uppsala University to study the
effects of weightlessness on stem cells. According to the Swedish
Space Agency, the flight cost Sweden about $43 million.
Initially, it was assumed that Vandt and other crew members
would return to Earth in two weeks. However, due to bad weather,
the trip had to be postponed several times.
