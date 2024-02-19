Azerbaijani Taekwondo Fighters Claim Two Medals In Tehran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have grabbed two medals in 2024
WT President's Cup - G-2 in Tehran, Iran, Azernews reports.
Taleh Suleymanov clinched a silver medal in the 87 kg weight
class, while Alasgar Aliyev earned a bronze medal in the 74 kg
division.
