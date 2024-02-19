               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Taekwondo Fighters Claim Two Medals In Tehran


2/19/2024 3:15:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have grabbed two medals in 2024 WT President's Cup - G-2 in Tehran, Iran, Azernews reports.

Taleh Suleymanov clinched a silver medal in the 87 kg weight class, while Alasgar Aliyev earned a bronze medal in the 74 kg division.

