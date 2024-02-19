European Commission Plans To Fine Apple 500 Million Euros

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The European Commission plans to impose a fine of 500 million
euros on Apple for violating EU antitrust laws, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
This will be the first fine for an American corporation in
Europe imposed for abuse in the music streaming market. The
official announcement of the fine is expected in early March.
The regulator launched an investigation into Spotify's complaint
in 2019. This complaint stated that Apple was abusing its position
as the exclusive owner of the app store for iOS devices and could
impose its terms on third-party developers. In particular, it was
noted that Apple requires competing music services, including
Spotify, to pay a 30% commission on payments made through the Apple
payment system. However, such requirements do not apply to services
that are not direct competitors of Apple Music, such as Uber and
Deliveroo.
MENAFN19022024000195011045ID1107871875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.