Japan Launches Satellite To Combat Space Debris Into Orbit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
A Japanese satellite designed to collect information about
spacecraft debris and other space debris has been successfully
launched into orbit, Azernews reports, citing the
developer company Astroscale Japan.
The ADRAS-J spacecraft was launched from the private Rocket Lab
spaceport located on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.
The 1.2 m high and 80 cm wide satellite is equipped with a
variety of small engines, which allows it to maneuver in outer
space and approach debris and debris at a minimum distance. In
particular, with the help of the device, it is planned to study
parts of the stage of the Japanese H2A launch vehicle launched in
2009, take pictures of them and transmit information to Earth.
Astroscale Japan claims that this is the world's first mission
to safely approach space debris. If successful, the company intends
to continue to develop technologies for garbage collection in Earth
orbit, while cooperating with governments and commercial
enterprises in different countries.
