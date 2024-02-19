               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Erdogan: Signing Of Lasting Peace Between Azerbaijan, Armenia To Be Source Of Hope For Tranquility


2/19/2024 3:15:29 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “It is undoubtedly certain that the signing of a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be a new source of hope for peace, tranquility, and stability in our region and the world. In this process, we are moving forward shoulder to shoulder with Azerbaijan,” President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

