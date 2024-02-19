               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Concluded His Official Visit To Türkiye


2/19/2024 3:15:27 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Ankara Esenboğa Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and other officials.

