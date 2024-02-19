President Ilham Aliyev Concluded His Official Visit To Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
completed his official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at
Ankara Esenboğa Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Turkish Minister of
Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and other
officials.
