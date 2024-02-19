Expert Says Innovations Carried Out In Azerbaijan Army Not Related To Armenian Provocations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani army ranks at the front lines among the South
Caucasus and a number of CIS countries due to its strong potential
and level of material and technical support. The main reason for
this is the special importance the state attaches to military
industry and increasing military knowledge.
On February 14, the swearing-in ceremony of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was held in the Milli Majlis
(the Azerbaijani Parliament), and the head of state touched upon a
number of important points during his speech. One of them was
related to the allocation of funds from the state budget to the
Azerbaijani army. President Ilham Aliyev also emphasised the
importance of technology development in this field.
Military expert Heydar Mirza, commenting on the subject for Azernews , drew attention to Azerbaijan's purchase
of new "Akinci" attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Turkiye
and their presentation ceremony held on February 9. He said that
these weapons are a guarantee that Azerbaijan's military industrial
complex is moving towards technological development.
"Some time ago, we watched the presentation of Akıncı drones.
During the presentation ceremony, the President of Azerbaijan, the
Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and his son
Heydar Aliyev visited the military facilities of the Air Force and
watched the flight of the newly adopted "Akinci" attack UAVs. This
presentation is a complete sign that Azerbaijan's military
industrial complex is moving towards technological
development."
In his speech, President Ilham Aliyev also touched on the issue
of personnel training in the military and technological fields. In
addition, expert H. Mirza also emphasised the new military
educational institutions created in Azerbaijan, referring to the
president's views.
"Recently, three new military colleges were established in
Azerbaijan. These colleges were established by the Ministry of
Defence in Baku, Nakhchivan, and Ganja for the training of
specialised, special purpose military ensigns.
Heydar Mirza said that the steps taken in this field also
contributed to education.
"It should be noted that these issues are not only related to
the army but also an issue of education, because military colleges
are specialised educational institutions in Azerbaijan.
The expert also reminded that Azerbaijan's allocation of funds
for military education and weapons and the rapid development of the
army are not related to the current relations with Armenia. Heydar
Mirza emphasised that the changes implemented in the army are
necessary measures for Azerbaijan.
"The innovations carried out in the army are not related to the
provocations of Armenia. It is true that Armenia is delaying the
signing of the peace agreement under the influence of Western
patrons and is causing provocations on the border. However, the
Azerbaijani army is developing not on the basis of Armenian
provocations, but as a result of correctly calculated and
pre-planned measures."
The expert also expressed his opinion about the latest
provocations by Armenia on the border. He noted that the elections
held in Azerbaijan and the provocations committed on the eve of the
inauguration ceremony of President Ilham Aliyev are a step against
peace and the state.
"Armenia carried out the provocation on the border directly
between the elections and the inauguration - on February 12 and 16.
This was a negative message given to us by Armenia or its patrons,
and they immediately responded to it."
Heydar Mirza also stated that weapons sent to Armenia from
France and other countries can be used in provocations.
"The activity of Western patrons of Armenia is obvious. Certain
countries are supposedly coaching Armenia in a so-called
qualitative way. The Azerbaijani President pointed them out quite
clearly in his speech. Weapon systems sent to Armenia from France
and other countries can be used in provocations against the Armed
Forces of Azerbaijan.
The expert added that Azerbaijan always focuses on the forces
that nurture this provocative policy.
"Even if one double-barreled rifle is sent to Armenia from other
countries, this is a step that hinders peace, and Azerbaijan, of
course, always intends such things," H. Mirza added.
