Russians Shell Village Near Zaporizhzhia With Grad Missiles, Killing Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday afternoon, the Russian army attacked the village of Prymorske, near Zaporizhzhia, with Grad missiles. A man was killed.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"At about 12:00, the invaders shelled the village of Prymorske in the Vasylivka district, using Grad rocket launchers. A 57-year-old resident was killed. Someone's son, husband, father," the post reads.
Earlier it was reported that over the past day, the invaders struck 402 times in 12 towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region.
