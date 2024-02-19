Ukrainian, Czech Defense Ministers Discuss Need To Increase Supply Of Artillery Shells

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a conversation with his Czech counterpart Jana Černochová, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasized the importance of increasing the supply of artillery ammunition to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov said this in a post on Facebook .

Umerov expressed gratitude to the Czech Republic for their continuous military assistance, training of Ukrainian pilots, and participation in the coalition for demining.

He also thanked his Czech colleagues for their active role in providing Ukraine with the necessary ammunition.

Umerov expressed hope that the enemy would soon feel the results of this cooperation on the front lines.

According to Ukrinform, the Czech Republic is seeking alternative sources for artillery shells as Europe has failed to deliver the promised one million artillery shells to Ukraine by March.

Photo: Ministry of Defense