Russians Shell Enterprise In Vovchansk, Injuring Two Employees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 19, an enterprise in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, came under Russian fire, leaving two people injured.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

“On February 19 at approximately 9:45 a.m., the occupiers shelled Vovchansk once again. A civilian enterprise was hit, resulting in damage to buildings and a car. Two security guards, aged 37 and 36, were wounded,” the message reads.

The injured were hospitalized.

Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian defenders in

The preliminary data of the law enforcement bodies indicate that the city was subjected to mortar fire by the Russian armed forces. Investigation into violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is underway.

As reported, on February 13, one woman was killed and another was wounded in an attack by Russians on a local market in the wounded in the border town of Vovchansk.