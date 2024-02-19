Air Defense Forces Destroy Enemy Missile Over Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon, the Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed an enemy missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In the afternoon, our defenders from the Air Command East shot down a missile in the Kryvyi Rih district,” he wrote.

According to Lysak, the Nikopol district was attacked 11 times by the enemy throughout the day. The Nikopol and Marhanets community were targeted with kamikaze drones and artillery.

No one was killed or injured. However, civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In particular, a sports facility and a private business were damaged, as well as 10 residential buildings, six outbuildings and gas pipelines.

As reported, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district with heavy artillery during the night.