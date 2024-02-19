Red Cross: 23,000 People Reported Missing Since War Began In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two years after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, 23,000 people are reported missing.

Such data as of February 19 were published by the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Ukrinform.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is seeking to clarify the fate of 23,000 persons whose families have no news of them, either because they have been captured, killed, or because they lost contact after fleeing their homes,” the document reads.

By the end of January 2024, the ICRC, in collaboration with Red Cross and Red Crescent national societies in Ukraine, Russia and elsewhere, had helped 8,000 families receive information on the fate or whereabouts of their missing loved one.

It is noted that over the last two years, the ICRC has received more than 115,000 phone calls, online requests, letters or in-person visits from families from both Russia and Ukraine looking for their missing relatives.

