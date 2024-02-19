Invaders Drop Guided Bombs On Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have attacked the village of Vilkhuvatka in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region with KAB guided aerial bombs, damaging houses.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 17:00, the Russian occupiers struck the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district, with guided aerial bombs. Two private houses were destroyed and ten were damaged," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, one woman was recovered from under the rubble. She is undergoing treatment.

Early on February 19, the Russians fired at an enterprise in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, injuring two men.