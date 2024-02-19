Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund To Finance Priority Projects In Number Of Sectors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The
Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund will finance priority projects
of Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz business entities in the agro-industrial
complex, energy, horticulture, textile sphere, tourism, and other
spheres, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan,
as well as all Turkic-speaking countries, attaches importance to
the development of relations with Kyrgyzstan, and measures are
taken to expand cooperation. The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund
is an effective platform in this direction.
"The Fund, established for the purpose of economic cooperation,
economic modernization, and the realization of potential, supports
the joint activities of business organizations in Azerbaijan and
Kyrgyzstan and serves the development and expansion of ties between
our countries. The Fund will invest in priority projects of
business entities registered and operating in Kyrgyzstan using
various financial instruments. Within this platform, priority
projects of Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz business entities in the
agro-industrial complex, energy, horticulture, textiles, tourism,
and other spheres will be financed," the information says.
Meanwhile, the authorized capital of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz
Development Fund is $25 million.
To note, the Agreement on Establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz
Development Fund was signed on October 11, 2022.
