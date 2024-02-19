Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund To Finance Priority Projects In Number Of Sectors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund will finance priority projects of Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz business entities in the agro-industrial complex, energy, horticulture, textile sphere, tourism, and other spheres, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan, as well as all Turkic-speaking countries, attaches importance to the development of relations with Kyrgyzstan, and measures are taken to expand cooperation. The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund is an effective platform in this direction.

"The Fund, established for the purpose of economic cooperation, economic modernization, and the realization of potential, supports the joint activities of business organizations in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan and serves the development and expansion of ties between our countries. The Fund will invest in priority projects of business entities registered and operating in Kyrgyzstan using various financial instruments. Within this platform, priority projects of Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz business entities in the agro-industrial complex, energy, horticulture, textiles, tourism, and other spheres will be financed," the information says.

Meanwhile, the authorized capital of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund is $25 million.

To note, the Agreement on Establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund was signed on October 11, 2022.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel