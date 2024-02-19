Secretary General Of TURKPA Mehmet Sureya Er Sends Letter To PACE Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. On February 19,
Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States
(TURKPA) Mehmet Sureya Er has sent a letter to the Chairman of the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Theodoros
Roussopoulos, the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan told
Trend .
In a letter congratulating Theodoros Roussopoulos on his
election as PACE Chairman, the Secretary General of TURKPA wished
him success in his activities in this post.
The letter states that in an era when parliamentary diplomacy
and dialogue are becoming increasingly important,
inter-parliamentary organizations act as an important platform to
help build bridges between countries and peoples. Also, the letter,
which highly values the constructive dialogue between
parliamentarians around the world, expresses concern over the
non-affirmation of the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation in
PACE. It is noted that the Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic,
as one of the founding members of TURKPA, plays an important role
in promoting the principles of dialogue and cooperation in the
Turkic world and beyond. The successful chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and its
achievements, the creation at the initiative of Azerbaijan of the
Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and the
transformation of the Network in the shortest possible time into an
effective platform for inter-parliamentary dialogue at the
international level testify to the significant efforts of
Azerbaijan to solve problems of a global scale. Azerbaijan plays an
important role in preserving cultural diversity and promoting
dialogue between cultures and civilizations.
The letter states that Azerbaijan, being a member of the Council
of Europe since 2001, has contributed through its efforts and
cooperation to the protection of the fundamental principles of the
organization. It is noted that parliamentary diplomacy and
multilateral organizations such as PACE should play a more
important role in creating an atmosphere of dialogue and
cooperation against the background of growing political tensions
and new challenges in the world, and in this context, the continued
participation of the Azerbaijani delegation in the work of PACE is
important for maintaining a constructive and unrestricted dialogue
between all parliamentarians. At the end of the letter, the belief
is expressed that, based on the above, the PACE resolution, which
does not comply with the principles of dialogue and cooperation,
will be revised and the activities of the Azerbaijani delegation in
PACE will be restored.
