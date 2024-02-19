Secretary General Of TURKPA Mehmet Sureya Er Sends Letter To PACE Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. On February 19, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Mehmet Sureya Er has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Theodoros Roussopoulos, the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan told Trend .

In a letter congratulating Theodoros Roussopoulos on his election as PACE Chairman, the Secretary General of TURKPA wished him success in his activities in this post.

The letter states that in an era when parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue are becoming increasingly important, inter-parliamentary organizations act as an important platform to help build bridges between countries and peoples. Also, the letter, which highly values the constructive dialogue between parliamentarians around the world, expresses concern over the non-affirmation of the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE. It is noted that the Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic, as one of the founding members of TURKPA, plays an important role in promoting the principles of dialogue and cooperation in the Turkic world and beyond. The successful chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and its achievements, the creation at the initiative of Azerbaijan of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and the transformation of the Network in the shortest possible time into an effective platform for inter-parliamentary dialogue at the international level testify to the significant efforts of Azerbaijan to solve problems of a global scale. Azerbaijan plays an important role in preserving cultural diversity and promoting dialogue between cultures and civilizations.

The letter states that Azerbaijan, being a member of the Council of Europe since 2001, has contributed through its efforts and cooperation to the protection of the fundamental principles of the organization. It is noted that parliamentary diplomacy and multilateral organizations such as PACE should play a more important role in creating an atmosphere of dialogue and cooperation against the background of growing political tensions and new challenges in the world, and in this context, the continued participation of the Azerbaijani delegation in the work of PACE is important for maintaining a constructive and unrestricted dialogue between all parliamentarians. At the end of the letter, the belief is expressed that, based on the above, the PACE resolution, which does not comply with the principles of dialogue and cooperation, will be revised and the activities of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE will be restored.