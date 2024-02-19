Foreign Ministries Of Azerbaijan And Croatia Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. On February 19,
the next round of political consultations took place in Baku
between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Republic of Croatia , Trend reports citing the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, the delegation of
the Republic of Croatia was headed by State Secretary for Political
Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Frano
Matusic.
Issues of strengthening the strategic partnership between the
two countries, the current state and prospects for the development
of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres,
including within the framework of international organizations, were
discussed during the meeting. Discussions on strategic energy and
transport projects implemented by Azerbaijan were also held.
An exchange of views took place on preparations for the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in
Azerbaijan in November this year, and the upcoming work. It was
noted that this prestigious event will create new opportunities to
develop the existing strategic cooperation between the two
countries.
At the meeting, detailed information was provided on the
situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of
normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, steps taken by
Azerbaijan towards establishing lasting peace in the region, as
well as the mine problem in the liberated territories of the
country. The opposite side was informed about the demining of the
liberated territories, restoration and reconstruction work being
carried out there, and opportunities for cooperation in these
areas.
Regional, international issues and other topics of mutual
interest were also discussed during the political
consultations.
