Azerbaijani Weightlifter Wins Three Gold Medals At European Championships (PHOTO)


2/19/2024 3:13:49 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli has won three gold medals at the European Championships in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Trend reports.

An athlete competing in the 109 kilogram weight category lifted 176 kilograms in the snatch and 212 kilograms in the clean and jerk, winning a gold medal in both events.

With a total result of 388 kilograms (176+212), he climbed to the highest step of the podium, beating the rest of the athletes.

402 athletes (202 men and 200 women) from 43 countries take part in the competition.













