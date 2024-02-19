Azerbaijani Weightlifter Wins Three Gold Medals At European Championships (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijani
weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli has won three gold medals at the
European Championships in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Trend reports.
An athlete competing in the 109 kilogram weight category lifted
176 kilograms in the snatch and 212 kilograms in the clean and
jerk, winning a gold medal in both events.
With a total result of 388 kilograms (176+212), he climbed to
the highest step of the podium, beating the rest of the
athletes.
402 athletes (202 men and 200 women) from 43 countries take part
in the competition.
