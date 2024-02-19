British Navy Reports New Attack On Ship Off Coast Of Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The United
Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported a new attack
on a ship off the coast of Yemen, Trend reports.
"UKMTO was notified of an incident 60 nautical miles north of
Djibouti [in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait]. Authorities are
investigating the circumstances of the incident. Vessels are
advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to
the UKMTO," the statement says.
The incident, which the UKMTO classifies as an attack, was
reported by the ship's captain.
