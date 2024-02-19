Gulfood Expo '24 Kicks Off In Dubai With Kuwaiti Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Feb 19 (KUNA) - UAE's Gulfood Exhibition 2024 for food and beverages production, kicked off on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) with the participation of Kuwaiti and worldwide companies to sell their products and expand their businesses in the global market.

Kuwait's consul general in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Ambassador Ali Al-Thaidy stated to KUNA on the sideline of the exhibition, that the consulate is keen on supporting Kuwaiti companies that participated in the global food exhibitions to enhance Kuwait's products and the exchange trades in this vital sector.

Al-Thaidy praised the Kuwaiti companies that participated in the exhibition including Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company (KFMB), Americana Foods and others, which these companies contributed to providing food security and economic growth in Kuwait.

For his part, Business Development Senior Officer for Kuwait Industries Union (KIU) Ghanem Alghanem said to KUNA, that KIU's participation in the Gulfood exhibit is important considering it is one of the largest food exhibitions in the world and it helps support Kuwait's food production.

Chief Executive Officer Mutlaq AL-Zayed said to KUNA, "This participation is part of our strategy to strengthen our global presence and to familiarize the international public with our diverse products, which the exhibition is one of the world's leading food exhibitions."

