Palestine FM Lauds Supportive Stances Of Kuwait As Honorable

THE HAGUE, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyadh Al-Maliki spoke highly of Kuwait's supportive stances towards Palestine question on the state and popular levels.

"The long-standing support offered by the State of Kuwait to Palestine is honorable and unparalleled. We are proud of the exemplary relations with Kuwait," told KUNA at reception hosted on Monday by Kuwait Embassy in the Netherlands to celebrate Kuwait's national days.

The celebrations of Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33th Liberation Day coincide with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Kuwait and Palestine, he noted.

"Both countries have been keen on pushing the friendly relations in all areas to new heights since 1964," the Palestinian minister wont on.

Al-Maliki, now on a visit to the Netherlands to attend the hearings of the International Court of Justice of a case on the legitimacy of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The State of Palestine brought the case to the ICJ on the grounds that the UN General Assembly approved a resolution on and advisory opinion by the court regarding the nature of actions by the Zionist entity on the occupied territories, he noted.

On the ICJ deliberations on the case, Al-Maliki said "Palestine has offered a verbal presentation at the ICJ today - the first such a move that will be followed by presentations by 53 countries and three international organizations in the coming days."

"This is a historic moment and the Palestinian people have been waiting for the outcome of this case over the past 75 years."

"We pin high hopes on the court to rule against the illegal occupation and force the UN member states on implement the court ruling," he pointed out.

He added that today's hearings are excluded from the Gaza genocide case brought to the court by South Africa.

On his part, Kuwait Ambassador to the Netherlands Ali Al-Thafeiri congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the government and people of Kuwait on the national days.

In similar statements to KUNA, he voiced hope that Kuwait will see more progress and prosperity as it celebrates the national days under the leadership of His Highness the Amir.

Besides the Palestinian foreign minister, the reception of Kuwait embassy gathered dozens of Dutch government officials, businesspeople, and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations based in the Hague. (end)

