Monday's Electricity Load Hits 3850Mw

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) said that the electricity load recorded on Monday evening amounted to 3,850 megawatts (mw), while the maximum load recorded in the current winter season reached 4,050 mw.The highest electricity load in the history of the Kingdom reached 4,220 mw and was recorded in August.

