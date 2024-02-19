Qatari Foreign Ministry Says Netanyahu's Demands That Qatar Pressure Hamas To Release Hostages Attempt To Prolong War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, February 19 (Petra) -- The official spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majid Ansari, said the Israeli Prime Minister's demands that Qatar pressure Hamas to release the hostages are an attempt to prolong the war in Gaza for "reasons known to all."Ansari wrote on X Monday, "The Israeli Prime Minister knows very well that Qatar has been committed from day one to mediation efforts, ending the crisis and freeing the hostages."Evidence of this is represented by the humanitarian truce that freed 109 hostages and proved that negotiating and reaching an agreement is the only solution to bring back the hostages, end the escalation and ensure the security of the region."He said that Qatar rejects the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "empty" accusations regarding the Qatari efforts in reconstruction and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza and portrayed them as if they were financing Hamas.He added that Qatari aid to Gaza is delivered in full coordination with Israel, the US, Egypt, the UN and all concerned parties.