Silver, Gold, Platinum Tickets For Kevin Hart's Doha Show Sell Out

The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Tickets in the Silver, Gold, and Platinum categories for US stand-up comic Kevin Hart's Doha show have fully sold out.

The American comedian's "Brand New Material" show, presented by Qatar Airways, is set to take place at the Katara Beach Arena in Doha's Katara Cultural Village.

The minimum price tickets, QR400 (Silver), QR550 (Gold), and QR750 (Platinum) have been officially sold out, with the remaining categories of VIP, VVIP and the Sky Box costing QR1,500, QR2,500 and QR20,000 respectively, selling fast.

The show will be a phone-free experience, and all phones, smart watches and accessories must be sealed off in a Yondr pouch that will be opened at the end of the event.

In a video shared by Qatar Airways, Hart said "I just want to say I'm excited for flying in my first show ever in Doha!"

The American comic has filmed numerous successful comedy specials, starred in multiple box-office topping movies, and authored many books. He is known for his impeccable comedic timing and enthusiastic delivery.

